Dr. Kedersha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Locations
James S Mccaughan MD PA552 Commons Way Bldg E, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-5453
Barnabas Health Medical Group99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kedersha is hands down one of the best and most caring surgeons I’ve ever experienced. He performed emergency surgery on my mother and was so caring and compassionate. He was so kind with follow up and always made her feel safe and secure. He is always available to answer questions and he has the absolute best bed side manner. I cannot say how wonderful our experience with Dr. Kedersha was. He made a medical emergency as smooth and easy as possible and we consider him a true Angel. He is so skilled and knowledgeable and we are eternally grateful for his skills and compassion. His office staff is also outstanding and friendly and responds to every need quickly!
About Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kedersha accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedersha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedersha speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedersha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedersha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedersha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedersha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.