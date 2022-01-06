See All General Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Kedersha works at Thomas Kedersha in Toms River, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Locations

    James S Mccaughan MD PA
    James S Mccaughan MD PA
552 Commons Way Bldg E, Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 349-5453
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 557-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Kedersha is hands down one of the best and most caring surgeons I’ve ever experienced. He performed emergency surgery on my mother and was so caring and compassionate. He was so kind with follow up and always made her feel safe and secure. He is always available to answer questions and he has the absolute best bed side manner. I cannot say how wonderful our experience with Dr. Kedersha was. He made a medical emergency as smooth and easy as possible and we consider him a true Angel. He is so skilled and knowledgeable and we are eternally grateful for his skills and compassion. His office staff is also outstanding and friendly and responds to every need quickly!
    Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609957976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kedersha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kedersha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kedersha works at Thomas Kedersha in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kedersha’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedersha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedersha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedersha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedersha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

