Overview

Dr. Thomas Kedersha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Kedersha works at Thomas Kedersha in Toms River, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.