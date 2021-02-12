Overview

Dr. Thomas Keane, MB CHB is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dublin U and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Keane works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.