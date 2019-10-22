Overview

Dr. Thomas Kartis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Kartis works at Thomas Kartis, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.