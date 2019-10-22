See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Thomas Kartis, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Kartis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Kartis works at Thomas Kartis, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Kartis, MD
    2327 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6812
  2. 2
    Thomas Kartis, MD
    2595 Harbor Blvd Ste 102, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8459

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kartis?

    Oct 22, 2019
    I was advised that I was in eminent danger of losing my leg because of total blockage and blood clots The initial surgeon advised me that there was no success after my first surgery Dr. Kartis visited me and explained my situation in great detail. He then performed three surgeries each lasting 8 to 10 hours with results that others thought were impossible He even visited me between operations at three o'clock a.m to check my leg His kindness and phenomenal skill has truly saved my life No one is more respected by the staff at Fawcett Hospital The best Physician I have ever met with outstanding communication skills, a caring attitude and a big heart with unrivaled skills. He will be in my prayers forever. He was there for me to fix problems that were truly not fixable by others A truly great surgeon and a tremendous caring person. I am blessed beyond words to have been treated by him.
    Alan Cook South Gulf Cove Fl — Oct 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kartis, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Kartis, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265451652
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts-New England Medical Center
    • New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
    • University Hospital Stony Brook
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
