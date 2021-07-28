Overview

Dr. Thomas Kanegae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kanegae works at Dr. Thomas H. Kanegae MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.