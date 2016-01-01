Overview

Dr. Thomas Kandl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Kandl works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.