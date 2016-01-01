Dr. Thomas Kandl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kandl, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kandl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Dr. Kandl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Eye Institute4720 Waters Ave Fl 2, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-0965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandl?
About Dr. Thomas Kandl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1366734147
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandl works at
Dr. Kandl has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kandl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.