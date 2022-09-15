Overview

Dr. Thomas Judge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Judge works at Cooper University Health Care in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.