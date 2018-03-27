Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Phillip Chatham MD16801 Devonshire St, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Directions (661) 259-5433
City of Hope Santa Clarita23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-1999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 660-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Joseph is the best! I had a malignant tumor lumpectomy and afterwards was lost in the system for 6-months...who knows why, but anyway... when I was finally sent to Dr. Joseph, he kept working with me and doing tests to be sure I was OK because things were coming back inconclusive. He cared enough about me not to let it go. Come to find out, my cancer was aggressive and had reoccurred. If I didn't have a doctor as thorough or caring as Dr. Joseph who knows what could have happened?
About Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
