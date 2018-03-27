Overview

Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at Phillip Chatham MD in Granada Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.