Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Palomar Urology1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Such an amazing doctor and staff that work there. I was and still am VERY pleased with everyone and everything there. Dee-Dee at the front desk was out of this world amazing from the first second of the phonecall. When I went in, I initially had such a great enthusiasm and feeling and it was even better than I expected. Doctor Jones was very helpful and knowledgeable, which I appreciate greatly!!! I would highly recommend them!!!
About Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922005859
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Med Center|Sb Hays Army Comm Hospital
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
