Dr. Thomas Jones, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (11)
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Consultants in Gastroenterology, P.C.
    2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 408, Liberty, MO 64068

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colonic Diverticulosis
Colorectal Cancer
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Today's Options
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Thomas Jones, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    Male
    1740283753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    U Mo/Truman Med Ctr
    U Mo/Truman Med Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Gastroenterology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital
    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

