Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
The Jones Center for Diabetes & Endocrine Wellness265 Sheraton Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 746-8626
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Jones for 22 years now and he is always so nice and thorough. I never feel like he is rushing me along.
About Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740208966
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch
- U Tenn-Erlanger Med Ctr
- U Tenn-Erlanger Med Ctr
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
