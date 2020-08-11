Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery of Santa Barbara2410 Fletcher Ave Fl 3, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-1912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I just returned from a consult with Dr. Jones, and I was thoroughly impressed. I’ve been in the health field helping others in pain for over 25 years, and recently I’ve had extreme debilitating low back pain myself. Although I’ve had some surgeries in my past, this was the first time I’d consulted with a spine surgeon. I’d heard stories of how arrogant and abrupt spinal surgeons could be, but I experienced none of that with Dr. Jones. I found him to be extremely thorough, conservative in his approach, and willing to clearly and patiently explain my x-rays and MRI and my treatment options. Luckily I was not a surgical candidate.
About Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1508834482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.