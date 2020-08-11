Overview

Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at N Nicole Moayeri, MD Inc in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.