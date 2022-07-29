Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Obstetrics and Gynecology4660 Wilkens Ave Ste 205, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 247-1818
-
2
Medstar Harbor Hospital3001 S Hanover St, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 350-3575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones has been my doctor for 20+ years. I absolutely loved him. He was patient, understanding, gentle, he took his time and explain things thoroughly to you. And he had the BEST bedside manner. He deIivered my two children. I was sad when he retired in 2021. I have not found another OB that has lived up to the standards he had provided.
About Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1336180934
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.