Overview

Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at New England Allergy Asthma Immu in North Andover, MA with other offices in Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.