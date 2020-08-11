Overview

Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Thomas L. Johnson MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.