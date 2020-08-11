Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas L Johnson Jr MD9100 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 121, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for many years. I appreciate the flexible scheduling of my appointments. As a busy executive I understand the importance of my annual exames.
About Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881765584
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
