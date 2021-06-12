Overview

Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at D.C. JAIL in Washington, DC with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA, Chevy Chase, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.