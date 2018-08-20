See All Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Thomas Johns, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Johns, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Johns works at Summit Wellness Group With Flaire Inc in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Peachtree Corners, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Wellness Group With Flaire Inc
    996 Huff Rd NW Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 609-2663
  2. 2
    Lakeview Behavioral Health
    1 TECHNOLOGY PKWY S, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 713-2600
  3. 3
    J Raphael Counseling LLC
    6100 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 766-7006
  4. 4
    North Atlanta Bychiatric Associates
    2150 Peachford Rd Ste R, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 455-0261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Homicidal Ideation
Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 20, 2018
    Unlike most of the reviews I have read I feel that all of the reviews were written from a point of view from people who desperately need to visit a strong, straight-forward Psychiatrist such as Dr. Thomas Johns. It is clear that they all are crying out for more medications than they require. Dr. Johns is NOT going to simply give out prescriptions until he has had the opportunity to properly analyze each and every patient. I have found Dr. Johns to be an Excellent Psychiatrist.
    Eric in Decatur, GA — Aug 20, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Johns, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124197686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
