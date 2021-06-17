Overview

Dr. Thomas John, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. John works at Thomas John Vision Institute in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.