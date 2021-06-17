See All Ophthalmologists in Tinley Park, IL
Dr. Thomas John, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas John, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Dr. John works at Thomas John Vision Institute in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cornea Cataract & Laser Center PC
    16532 Oak Park Ave Ste 201, Tinley Park, IL 60477 (708) 499-3939
    Thomas E John MD Vision Inst
    10315 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 (708) 429-2223
    Thomas John Vision Institute
    120 Oakbrook Ctr Ste 204, Oak Brook, IL 60523 (630) 573-0360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jun 17, 2021
    My "Cataract Surgery was beyond my expectations. Dr.John attributes his "Miraculous Works" to his "Almighty God" !!!!*?
    Blanche Payne-Hall — Jun 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas John, MD
    About Dr. Thomas John, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Spanish and Tamil
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Ee Infirm-Harvard
    • Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
    • Harvard Medical School
    • St John's Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. John has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. John speaks Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Spanish and Tamil.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

