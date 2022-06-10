Overview

Dr. Thomas John, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. John works at Summit Health in Glen Ridge, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ, Hackensack, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.