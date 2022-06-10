Dr. Thomas John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas John, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. John works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Health311 Bay Ave Ste 203, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 746-2200
-
2
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC1 Bay Ave Fl 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 680-7831
-
3
Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine LLC25 Prospect Ave Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277
-
4
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. John?
The overall office vibe is busy, efficient, assembly-line health care. Dr, John is not the most personable physician - no smile and not much of a bedside manner. He gets to the point quickly, but some of his explanations require followup. He's patient answering questions. I didn't particularly care for him personally, but he did a good job figuring out the likely problem and referring me to a neurologist. I see from reviews that others had far more favorable personal experiences, so I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt with five stars. AetnaHealth's patent summary of my visit had information that was incorrect and also prescription medication information that I didn't provide. I don't care for that and will avoid Summit in the future.
About Dr. Thomas John, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104021427
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
