Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA. 

Dr. Jiunta works at Thomas P Jiunta Dpm in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thomas P Jiunta Dpm
    311 Market St Ste 3, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 822-6633

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Sever's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jan 15, 2020
    I found Dr Jiunta to be very knowledgeable, easy to understand and very sincere. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Linda Stefursky — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1558341958
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiunta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jiunta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jiunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jiunta works at Thomas P Jiunta Dpm in Kingston, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jiunta’s profile.

    Dr. Jiunta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiunta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiunta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

