Dr. Jensen II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jensen II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge990 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 970-9800
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 970-9800
Peninsula Outpatient Pharmacy - Knox1451 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 970-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Jensen II, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen II.
