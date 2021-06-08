Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Luczynski DDS Inc5755 Oberlin Dr Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (619) 225-2220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jensen?
Dr. Jensen has changed our family's life. Our child, who we adopted out of foster care and has serious attachment difficulties, impulse control issues, and Tourette's Syndrome, is now seeing Dr. Jensen for medication management. He has been able to identify a mix of medications that has really improved his mood, his behavior at home, and at school. His reactivity to requests or corrections has really changed. He is able to take feedback in a way that is more calm. He's still a teenager, but we can actually talk to him, and he even will express affection, appreciation and sometimes even admit he was wrong! This is a big deal for all of us. Dr. Jensen is also easy to reach by email or phone and is very responsive and reliable. Probably most importantly, our 14 year-old actually doesn't mind talking to him! Five stars for Dr. Jensen.
About Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265579585
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University of California, San Diego
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of San Diego
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.