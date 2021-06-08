See All Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD

Psychiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Jensen works at Dr. Kristina Miholich, LLC drmiholichpsychologist.com San Diego CA in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul Luczynski DDS Inc
    5755 Oberlin Dr Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 08, 2021
Dr. Jensen has changed our family's life. Our child, who we adopted out of foster care and has serious attachment difficulties, impulse control issues, and Tourette's Syndrome, is now seeing Dr. Jensen for medication management. He has been able to identify a mix of medications that has really improved his mood, his behavior at home, and at school. His reactivity to requests or corrections has really changed. He is able to take feedback in a way that is more calm. He's still a teenager, but we can actually talk to him, and he even will express affection, appreciation and sometimes even admit he was wrong! This is a big deal for all of us. Dr. Jensen is also easy to reach by email or phone and is very responsive and reliable. Probably most importantly, our 14 year-old actually doesn't mind talking to him! Five stars for Dr. Jensen.
Mom in San Diego — Jun 08, 2021
Photo: Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD
About Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265579585
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford University
Internship
  • University of California, San Diego
Medical Education
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Undergraduate School
  • University of San Diego
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jensen works at Dr. Kristina Miholich, LLC drmiholichpsychologist.com San Diego CA in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jensen’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

