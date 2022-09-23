Dr. T Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Jennings, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - University Blvd9225 University Blvd Ste E1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5493
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 301, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-2235
Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - Tobias Gadson Blvd1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 487-0759Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Highly recommend Dr. Jennings! He played a critical role in getting my quality of life back after struggling with some menstrual issues for some time. Surgery was scheduled quickly and his staff was so helpful! I will always be thankful for his help!
- Mount Sinai Hospital|The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.