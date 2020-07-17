See All Urologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Thomas Jang, MD

Urologic Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Jang, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine, Chicago, Ill.|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Jang works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 987-4677
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureter Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Doctor Jang is an amazing surgeon with and incredible bedside manner. I highly recommend him !!!!
    Mike L — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Jang, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1699927566
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine, Chicago, Ill.|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Jang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jang works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jang’s profile.

    Dr. Jang has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

