Dr. Thomas Jan, DO
Dr. Thomas Jan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Silber Chiropractic PC4200 Sunrise Hwy, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 541-1064
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Second time I saw Dr. Jan and walked out totally satisfied. Gave me an injection for severe sciatica and a prescription to fill as he said only if needed. No nonsense Dr. Who listened and knew right how to treat my pain.
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Jan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jan speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Jan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jan.
