Overview

Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Jamieson works at JAMIESON TOTAL HEALTH CARE CTR in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.