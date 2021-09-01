Dr. Thomas James Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas James Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas James Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. James Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Michael T. Snitzer MD Ltd.735 Niles Cortland Rd Se, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-6096
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James Jr?
I would definitely recommend Dr. James. He takes the time to listen to your concerns and he is a very knowledge doctor.
About Dr. Thomas James Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1285691196
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. James Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.