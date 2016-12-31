Overview

Dr. Thomas Jaffe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jaffe works at WVU Medicine Center For Reproductive Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.