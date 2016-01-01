Overview

Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Jacques works at IPM Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.