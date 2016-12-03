Dr. Jacob Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Associates in Plastic Surgery Inc.1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2405, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-6744
Crozer Keystone Surgery Center At Brinton Lake300 Evergreen Dr Ste 320, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 846-5104
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible doctor!! One of the easiest and pain free appointments I've ever experienced.
About Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1255347977
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Jacob Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob Jr has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob Jr speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.