Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Med Sch.
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
Thomas Jackson, MD, Desert View Health41750 Rancho Las Palmas Dr Ste D2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (805) 708-0057Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Jackson for my son for years. He is very rare when it comes to psychiatrists. He spent so much time with me and my son figuring out what worked, and my son is a very difficult patient. He cares, and goes above and beyond for his patients. I have seen other drs that spend 5 minutes with my son, and are clearly in it for the money. Dr Jackson actually wants to help people.
About Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Northwestern Med Sch
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.