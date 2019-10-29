Dr. Thomas Imperato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imperato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Imperato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Imperato, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Padua and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Imperato works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95823 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, very dedicated physician, takes time with his patients.
About Dr. Thomas Imperato, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1902871684
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Hosp|University of California - Davis
- Residency-Long Island College Hospital
- Internship-Long Island College Hospital|Long Island Coll Hosp
- University of Padua
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
