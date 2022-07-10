Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imahiyerobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD
Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Imahiyerobo is an amazing surgeon who is very calm, professional, patient, and informative. When my daughter was born with a surprise cleft lip, he came to our rescue in both explaining, and putting our worries at ease. He then operated on our baby at 3 months old. She is now 6 years old with zero complications. You can't even notice a scar. More importantly she has been able to speak, eat, whistle etc without the tiniest difficulty. Separate from his skills as a surgeon, Dr. I is very sweet and gentle so my kid looks forward to seeing him at our annual visits. On top of all this I have to mention that his staff in both locations are very courteous, and friendly. I HIGHLY recommend this amazing doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144473117
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
