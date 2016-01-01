Dr. Thomas Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Hwang works at
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Government Duties On16701 SE McGillivray Blvd Ste 220, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 260-7220
-
2
Ophthalmic Pathology Labcasey Eye Inst3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3000
-
3
Ohsu Casey Eye Institute Pharmacy515 SW Campus Dr Fl 4, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7891
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hwang?
About Dr. Thomas Hwang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508819947
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital|Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Clinical Pathology and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.