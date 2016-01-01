Overview

Dr. Thomas Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Hwang works at OHSU Casey Eye Institute in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.