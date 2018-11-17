See All Podiatrists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Hupfer works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evansville Foot and Ankle Center
    3700 Bellemeade Ave Ste 117, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 475-9500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    1139 Washington Sq, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 475-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2018
    Highly competent and excellent bedside manner.
    — Nov 17, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104862820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hupfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hupfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hupfer works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hupfer’s profile.

    Dr. Hupfer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hupfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hupfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hupfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hupfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hupfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

