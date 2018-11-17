Dr. Hupfer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Evansville Foot and Ankle Center3700 Bellemeade Ave Ste 117, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 475-9500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 1139 Washington Sq, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 475-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly competent and excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104862820
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Hupfer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hupfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hupfer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hupfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hupfer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hupfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hupfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hupfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.