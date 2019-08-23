Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas R. Huntington MD PC222 N 2nd St Ste 107, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 344-4999
St Lukes Internal Medicine190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-2222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huntington and his daughter, Dr. Ciara Huntington, were a team for my surgery in February 2019. My procedure was for a hiatal hernia repair and a Nissen's Fundoplication. The surgery was successfully done and I was delighted with the outcome. Their care and professionalism were most appreciated and I would recommend them in a heartbeat!
About Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376567180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huntington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huntington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huntington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntington has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huntington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Huntington can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.