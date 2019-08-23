Overview

Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Huntington works at Huntington Laparoscopy in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.