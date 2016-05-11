Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Hunt, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hunt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Hunt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baylor College of Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 10A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 986-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
Very good experience! Dr. Hunt is obviously gifted. His clinic is attractive and the staff are professional and warm. I feel I received excellent care from Dr. Hunt as well as his staff.
About Dr. Thomas Hunt, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831149665
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Standford
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.