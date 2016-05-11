See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (10)
36 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Hunt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Hunt works at Baylor Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor College of Medicine
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 10A, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 986-5530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 11, 2016
    Very good experience! Dr. Hunt is obviously gifted. His clinic is attractive and the staff are professional and warm. I feel I received excellent care from Dr. Hunt as well as his staff.
    Anonymous in Houston, TX — May 11, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Hunt, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1831149665
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Standford
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

