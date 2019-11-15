Dr. Thomas Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hull, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hull, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Dr. Hull works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 301, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-2727
-
2
Retina Associates Of Cleveland690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0738
-
3
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.650 Graham Rd Ste 103, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 966-9800
-
4
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hull?
Very knowledgeable, and caring eye specialist. He takes the time to listen to my concerns and responds in a way that I can understand. Would highly recommend Dr. Hull.
About Dr. Thomas Hull, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1578535811
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto/St Michaels Hosp
- Summa Hlth Sys
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hull works at
Dr. Hull has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.