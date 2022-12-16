Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Hughes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm913 Bowman Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 856-9530
-
2
Tidewater Neurology7 S Alliance Dr Ste 201A, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 553-0997Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
West Ashley1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 103, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 410-1583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I had an early morning appointment. The staff was alert, prompt, and competent. The technician was excellent. Dr. Hughes was outstanding. Prompt, direct, and gave excellent explanations for my symptoms. It was a pleasant and comforting experience.
About Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831379213
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.