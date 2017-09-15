Overview

Dr. Thomas Hughes III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elma, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes III works at Premiere Family Physicians PC in Elma, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.