Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Hughes works at Hughes Endocrinology LLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Hypogonadism and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hughes Endocrinology
    6005 Park Ave Ste 305, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 275-8995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Regional One Health
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Hughes is very compassionate, knowledgeable and professional physician I have ever known. He is very honest and direct. He will answer your questions in terms that you can understand. He is also very kind. I appreciate Dr. Himmelstein for referring me to Dr. Hughes because I have seen a great improvement. I would definitely refer him to others.
    ECS — Jan 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013975978
    Education & Certifications

    • University NC
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Creighton
    • Washington University St Louis
    • The University of Dallas
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at Hughes Endocrinology LLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Hypogonadism and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

