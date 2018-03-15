Dr. Thomas Huffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Huffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Huffer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has seen my older two kids since 2011 and my youngest since he was born. He has always been so amazing with them, especially my oldest who has mental and behavioral issues. Would always recommend him to others.
About Dr. Thomas Huffer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin-Madison
- St Luke's Hosp
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffer.
