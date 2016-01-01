Dr. Thomas Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Tustin ENT2552 Walnut Ave Ste 130, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 508-1600Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Huang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1043201155
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Swimmer's Ear, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
