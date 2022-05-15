Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hsia works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Maria Gastroenterology361 Town Ctr W Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 922-6581
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsia?
Dr. Hsia helps me to handle my complicated gastro problems. In a thoughtful and caring way, he works with me to find better ways to live with the challenges. I am a 73 female with other health problems also. Here's a related detail you might appreciate: He uses the best technology to do a colonoscopy. And he does the procedure with finesse so it's not unpleasant.
About Dr. Thomas Hsia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508894486
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsia works at
Dr. Hsia has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.