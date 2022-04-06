Overview

Dr. Thomas Howard II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Howard II works at The Rheumatology Group In South Charleston in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.