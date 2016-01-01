See All Podiatrists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They completed their residency with Harrison Community Hospital

Dr. Hosey works at Thomas C Hosey DPM Associates in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Theramax Physical Therapy
    42550 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-4411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas C Hosey Dpm & Associates PC
    253 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 468-5445
  3. 3
    Hosey Foot and Ankle Centers
    44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 420, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 275-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053317479
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harrison Community Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hosey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hosey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

