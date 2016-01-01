Overview

Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They completed their residency with Harrison Community Hospital



Dr. Hosey works at Thomas C Hosey DPM Associates in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.