Dr. Thomas Horn, DO

Psychiatry
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Horn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Horn works at Mercy Clinic in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Wentzville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Neurology - Town and Country
    1176 TOWN AND COUNTRY COMMONS DR, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-2870
  2. 2
    Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare
    1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2018
    Very kind man who takes his time with his patients and listens well. Great bedside manner. Best psychiatrist I’ve ever seen.
    MO — Oct 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Horn, DO
    About Dr. Thomas Horn, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841516598
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
    Medical Education
    • Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Horn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

