Dr. Thomas Horn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Horn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Horn, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Horn works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Neurology - Town and Country1176 TOWN AND COUNTRY COMMONS DR, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 251-2870
-
2
Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
Very kind man who takes his time with his patients and listens well. Great bedside manner. Best psychiatrist I’ve ever seen.
About Dr. Thomas Horn, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1841516598
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.