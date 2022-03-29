Dr. Thomas Hong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hong, DO
Dr. Thomas Hong, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Medical Health2800 E Broad St Ste 508, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 482-6545
Mark A. Dirnberger. D.o. P.A.2001 SE Green Oaks Blvd Ste 130, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 419-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After years of chronic pain Dr Hong has worked wonder for me in about 7 months. BEST Dr I have ever seen! Dr hong and his staff are very attentive caring kind and informative.
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1144563354
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.