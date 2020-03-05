Overview

Dr. Thomas Homa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Homa works at Pediatric Healthcare Associates in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.