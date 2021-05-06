Dr. Thomas Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Holt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Brevard ENT Center1099 Florida Ave S, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 632-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holt has been treating me for many years and is very thorough. He detected cancer of vocal cord, confirmed it by biopsy and I had successful radiation treatment. Very thankful for skill as a physician and his concern for me as a patient. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Thomas Holt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Holt works at
