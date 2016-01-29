See All General Dentists in Maple Valley, WA
Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS

Dentistry
5 (162)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maple Valley, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California.

Dr. Holt works at Maple Valley Family Dental Care in Maple Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maple Valley Family Dental Care
    27016 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 214-0795
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ameritas
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1225272719
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education

