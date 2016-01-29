Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maple Valley, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
-
1
Maple Valley Family Dental Care27016 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038 Directions (425) 214-0795Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holt?
Dr. Holt is more than a professional and knowledgeable dentist! He is outgoing, kind, and gentle! His office staff, assistants, and hygienists are welcoming and efficient. We have recently switched from a dental office in Issaquah to Dr. Holt's Maple Valley office.It has been the best move our family has made. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Thomas Holt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225272719
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.